Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.66 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in General Motors by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $21.95 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

