MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408,300 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,158,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,041,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after buying an additional 2,053,080 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,737,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after buying an additional 515,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,411,000 after buying an additional 4,708,191 shares during the period. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

