Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $181.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

