MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 116.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $264.81 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its 200 day moving average is $289.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

