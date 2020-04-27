1,888 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $114.04 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

