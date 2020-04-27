Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $216.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.