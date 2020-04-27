Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.48.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $156.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

