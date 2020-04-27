Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $34.49 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 367,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $778,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

