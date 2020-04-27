Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $276,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,688,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 43,269 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 50,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.