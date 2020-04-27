Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Diageo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $133.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.