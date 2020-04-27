Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN stock opened at $190.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.02. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.76 and a beta of 0.69. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $616,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $385,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,297 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.29.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.