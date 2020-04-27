Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock valued at $475,179,574. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

