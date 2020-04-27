Brightworth Sells 198 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brightworth decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Procter & Gamble Co Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Procter & Gamble Co Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Brightworth Sells 198 Shares of Visa Inc
Brightworth Sells 198 Shares of Visa Inc
AT&T Inc. Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC
AT&T Inc. Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC
Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc
Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc
Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,171 Shares of Walt Disney Co
Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,171 Shares of Walt Disney Co
Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc.
Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report