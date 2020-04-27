Brightworth Sells 198 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Brightworth decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.