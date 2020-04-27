AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

