Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

