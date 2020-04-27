Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,171 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

