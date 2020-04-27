Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

