Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

