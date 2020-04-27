Clarius Group LLC Acquires 5,999 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.