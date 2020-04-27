Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 178.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,284.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $266.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

