Clarius Group LLC Acquires 332 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. AXA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

