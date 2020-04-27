Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 918 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

