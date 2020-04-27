British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 29,235 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

