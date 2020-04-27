Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

