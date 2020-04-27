Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 16,835 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

