Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 31,676 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 295.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,676 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

