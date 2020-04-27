Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.