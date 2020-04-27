Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Raised by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.