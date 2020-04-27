Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 910 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

