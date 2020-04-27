Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

NYSE:V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

