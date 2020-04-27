Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

