Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 193.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.