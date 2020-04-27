Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $24.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price raised by Cfra from $3.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of SFM opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after acquiring an additional 607,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,210,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 786,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

