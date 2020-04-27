Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Cintas posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $200.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.84. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 69.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 868.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

