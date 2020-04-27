OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 5,236 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 36,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 11,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 202,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

