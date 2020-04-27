OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 60 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $306.41 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

