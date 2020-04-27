OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,800 Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.47% of First Financial worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Financial by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Corp has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Insiders purchased a total of 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

