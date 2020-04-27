Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Five analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.16.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

