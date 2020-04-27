OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 13,221 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $129.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

