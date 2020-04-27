OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 174 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $187.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.55.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

