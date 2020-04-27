Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $140.00

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.58.

CTXS opened at $146.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sprouts Farmers Market PT Raised to $24.00
Sprouts Farmers Market PT Raised to $24.00
Analysts Expect Cintas Co. to Post $1.15 EPS
Analysts Expect Cintas Co. to Post $1.15 EPS
OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 5,236 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co
OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 5,236 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co
OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 60 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc
OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 60 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc
OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,800 Shares of First Financial Corp
OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,800 Shares of First Financial Corp
Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday Inc to Announce $0.50 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday Inc to Announce $0.50 EPS


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report