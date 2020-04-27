Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $140.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.58.

CTXS opened at $146.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

