Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 24,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CJS Securities raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Shares of ICUI opened at $225.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.69. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,255 shares of company stock worth $813,013. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.