iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after acquiring an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $55.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

