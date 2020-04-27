Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $204.36 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

