OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 54,504 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,747 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,564.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,029 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 109,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $53.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.