Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $749.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $37.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHE. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

