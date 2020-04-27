John Bean Technologies (JBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT stock opened at $73.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.