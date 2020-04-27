SJW Group (SJW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect SJW Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $447,003. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.