OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 275 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $101.79.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

