Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 79,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.07. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

